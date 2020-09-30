Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

