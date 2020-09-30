Insider Buying: Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Purchases C$99,922.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at C$206,089.13.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06. Enerflex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

