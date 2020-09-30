Insider Buying: Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Director Purchases C$65,964.98 in Stock

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1.70. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$16.35 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.