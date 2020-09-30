Insider Buying: Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Director Purchases C$65,964.98 in Stock

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.
Shares of SNC stock opened at C$22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1.70. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$16.35 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Snc-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.
