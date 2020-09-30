Insider Buying: U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Buys 7,682 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Peter W. Williams acquired 7,682 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,225.10 ($5,520.84).

UAI traded down GBX 2.41 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.59 ($0.70). 319,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,108. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. U and I Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.58)) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that U and I Group PLC will post 2201.0000401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAI shares. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

