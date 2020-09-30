Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$71,043.90 in Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,537,318.12.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Real Matters Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on REAL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

