Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,437. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $472,665. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.