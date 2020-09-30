Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd (CVE:ICAU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Intercontinental Gold and Metals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in marketing gold and other commodities to artisanal miners and gold refiners. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. in November 2017. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

