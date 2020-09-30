Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.2 days.

IFSPF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279. Interfor has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

