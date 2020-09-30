Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

