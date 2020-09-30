Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.34. 539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.