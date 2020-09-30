Investors Buy Large Volume of COSTAMARE INC/SH Call Options (NYSE:CMRE)

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the typical volume of 350 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 2.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. Research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

