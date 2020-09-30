Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

IRET has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of IRET opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

