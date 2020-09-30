IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Trading 0.3% Higher

IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. 86 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 1,303.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.32% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

