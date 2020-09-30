iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.