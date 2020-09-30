iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.62. 71,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 13,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter.

