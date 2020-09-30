iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 32,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 258,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter.

