iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49. Approximately 1,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.65% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

