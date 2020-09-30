iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

