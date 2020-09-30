iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.59

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 49562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

