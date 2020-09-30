iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB)’s stock price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.57. 5,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 2,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

