iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,537. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

