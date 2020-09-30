Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.20 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. Itron posted sales of $624.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.