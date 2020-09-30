Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of ITRI opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Itron by 598.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Itron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

