J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of JDWPY stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

