J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Trading Down 1.8%

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.52 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.52 ($1.44). Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Company Profile (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.