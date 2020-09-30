Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Buys C$264,704.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Hashim Ahmed bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$264,704.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,520.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $554.12 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.00 by C($2.60). The firm had revenue of C$58.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

JAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Jaguar Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

