James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.86

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

