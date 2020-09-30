Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSHLY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.55.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

