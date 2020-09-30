Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JSHLY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.55.
About Jardine Strategic
