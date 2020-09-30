JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €14.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.14 ($20.17).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching €14.61 ($17.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.39.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

