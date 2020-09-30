Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HST. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE HST opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $380,992,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after buying an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after buying an additional 4,641,012 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

