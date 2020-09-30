Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

COST stock opened at $352.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.65.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $8,524,201 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

