John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 270.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HTY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

