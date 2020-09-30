JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 2,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

About JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides business and personal banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and lending products comprising overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, residential construction loans, business lines of credit and term loans, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.