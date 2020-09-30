Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading 2% Higher

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBMC)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $63.08. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity Etf stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 96.94% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity Etf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

