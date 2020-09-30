JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,672.50 ($100.25).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,618 ($99.54) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,479.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,025.24. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

