JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,644.50 ($34.56) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,570.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,674.19. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

