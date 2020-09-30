K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.71. K2 Gold shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 9,503 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a PE ratio of -27.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About K2 Gold (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

