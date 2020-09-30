Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 130,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.