Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 130,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

