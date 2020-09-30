Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

KRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $7.26 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $649.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 16,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 126.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 178.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.