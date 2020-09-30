Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Helgeland Sparebank stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Helgeland Sparebank has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile

Helgeland Sparebank provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

