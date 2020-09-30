Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Helgeland Sparebank stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Helgeland Sparebank has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.
Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile
