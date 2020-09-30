KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.