Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $20.39. Keyera shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 828,852 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.20.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,594 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

