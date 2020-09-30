Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kidoz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -1.23.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

