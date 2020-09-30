Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €19.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.40 ($41.65) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.58 ($40.69).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB traded up €1.57 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.65 ($23.12). The stock had a trading volume of 32,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 52-week high of €38.90 ($45.76). The company has a market cap of $324.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.