Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Komet Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

