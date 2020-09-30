Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $21.51 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,367,420 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

