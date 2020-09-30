Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNXSF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Lanxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lanxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.