Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Update

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LAXAF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Laxai Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

