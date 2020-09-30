Level01 (LVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.70 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $781,458.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

